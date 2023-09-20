Judges have whittled down a ‘great’ number of entries, also praising them for their quality.

It all means the awards are shaping up to be another glittering success when they are announced at a black-tie dinner at York Racecourse on November 30.

The headline sponsor is major York employer, insurance company Hiscox.

York Branch manager Rob Messruther says he wishes all the finalists the best of luck, in what is one of the premiere business events of the city's business calendar.

Businessman David Dickson has been judging the awards since they started some 32 years ago, continuing ‘through thick and thin.’

David said: “It amazes me how many successful businesses we have in York.”

This year also saw many entries in the 'New Business' category, he said, adding that the quality of the entries was better than ever.

“Some of the entries are brilliant," he said. "A lot of time and effort went into them, to demonstrate how proud they are of their businesses.”

Fellow judge Anne Taylor of York-based web agency See Green says 2023 has seen the highest number of entries in a long time, with their calibre “superb across all categories".

Anne added: “Every year, we look at various criteria to assess successes, how businesses have faced challenges and look to grow into the future. This has been a very tough year as a judge, simply down to the superb level of entries.

“A huge well done to every business that entered, and massive well done to the finalists; we look forward to seeing you at the ceremony in November for what is set to be a wonderful evening celebrating businesses across the area!"

The 11 category finalists are:

Apprentice of the Year - Sponsored by Merchant Adventurers Hall: Debbie Bullock of Aviva; Grace Buckland of Roche Legal; and Tanya Ratcliffe of LNER.

Business Innovation - Sponsored by the University of York: The Leveson Centre (York Against Cancer), Rachel Roche of Roche Legal, and First Bus York.

Business Personality - Sponsored by York Racecourse: Elliot Rich, Sarah Czarnecki and Jess Kyei-Yamoah.

Employer of the Year - Sponsored by City Cruises: Hunter Gee Holroyd, Minster Homecare York, and Onebright.

Family Business of the Year - Sponsored by Shepherd Group: JW Myers Monumental Masons, Harrisons Signs Ltd, Geo Copper and Sons.

Large Business of the Year - Sponsored by YO1 Radio: Soanes Poultry, IQ Engineers Ltd and City Cruises York.

Manufacturer of the Year - Sponsored by Parsons Accountants: York Gin (York Drinks Ltd), Sheppee International Ltd, IQ Engineers Ltd.

New Business of the Year - Sponsored by Lupton Fawcett: Cosgriff and Sons, Homestead Kitchen and Little Years Nurseries.

Retail, Tourism and Leisure - Sponsored by York Data Services: Spark, The Potions Cauldron Group and City Cruises York.

Small Business - Sponsored by Hethertons Solicitors: Ainsty Ales Brewery and Taproom, Time2Resources Ltd and Intandem Communications Ltd.

Socially Responsible Business - Sponsored by York St John University: Ambiente Tapas, Home Instead York and Bluebird Bakery.

To book tickets for the night, go to: https://store.newsquest.co.uk/the-press-businessiq-awards-2023-ticket1