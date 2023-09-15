North Yorkshire Police are urging members of the public - particularly anyone who carries tools in vans - to check the security of their vehicles.

A police spokesman said: "Seven vans have been targeted by thieves in York in the last three days, and items stolen from them.

"The offenders appear to be particularly targeting tools from trades vans, with thefts predominantly occurring in the east and north of the city.

"Officers have stepped up patrols across the city and are progressing urgent enquiries into the thefts.

"In the mean time, van owners are asked to take extra crime prevention measures to thwart the thieves, by following our Prevent theft from a vehicle advice.

"In particular, owners are urged to remove all tools from vans overnight, park in well-lit and busier areas, photograph and security-mark all property, and consider investing in lockable cabinets, security cameras and vehicle locks."