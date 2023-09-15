Poppleton Community Railway Nursery (PCRN) will open from 10am to 4pm and visitors can see the narrow gauge railway, along with a locomotive.

The entrance is at the end of the station car park, on the opposite side of Station Road from Poppleton Railway Station.

PCRN is run by a charitable group and staffed almost entirely by volunteers.

Plenty of flora and fauna will be for sale (Image: PCRN)

PCRN says it partners with health agencies in York which have long found horticulture to be therapeutic for adults recovering from mental health issues.

Volunteers have seen improvements in confidence and self-esteem.

Although the narrow gauge railway was originally intended to move plants and compost it now stands along as an attraction in its own right.

Seasonal gifts are on offer (Image: PCRN)

The museum is open and a model railway will be on display.

Anyone bringing cash along can buy perennials, herbs, alpines, shrubs and autumn bedding plants, baskets and planters.

Tea, coffee and homemade cake will be available alongside bric-a-brac, books and craft stalls.

A unique mode of moving items around the site (Image: PCRN)

The nursery is open usually on Mondays. Wednesdays and Fridays from 10am to 3pm.

For anyone thinking about the festive season, Poppleton Community Railway Nursery sells Christmas items like wreaths, craft items, jewellery and cards as well as decorations.