A pioneering children’s speech and language programme called Early Talk for York is nominated in two categories at this year’s Children and Young People Now (CYPN) awards in November.

The scheme is shown to be improving communication and language outcomes for children up to the age of five.

Councillor Bob Webb, the council’s executive member for children, young people and education said: “By supporting children and their families early in childhood, we’re already seeing the impact of the programme in closing the attainment gap between disadvantaged children and their peers in York.

“It’s a great example of what we can achieve when partners across the city work together and I’m pleased that the hard work and dedication of all those involved in this ground-breaking programme has been recognised once again.”

Partners include York and Scarborough Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Family Learning, Healthy Child Service and University of York – York Students in Schools.

After a successful pilot in the west of the city, the programme is being rolled out across York to all early year providers.

Former council leader and current Liberal Democrat councillor Andrew Waller was executive member for children, young people and education in the latter part of the Lib-Dem / Green Party coalition which held office until May this year.

He said: “The Early Talk for York program was developed under the previous administration and I welcome the pioneering work that this programme has achieved over the last four years to address inequality in the city and boosting the achievement of pupils at the start of their school careers.

“It has brought together a wide range of partners in schools, the NHS and the council to work together. I hope that these achievements will draw more York schools into the programme.”

Early Talk for York is nominated in the ‘Early Years’ and ‘Learning’ categories for awards given out by Children and Young People Now on November 23 at The Hurlingham Club in London.

Other nominees in the awards include Auditory Verbal UK, Dingley’s Promise, Family Action and Live Music Now.