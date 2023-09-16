Michael Gilbertson, who ran the Birchwood Veterinary Practice in Gate Helmsley, sadly died in August following a short battle with illness.

Michael, who lived in High Catton near York, was diagnosed with an inoperable cancer in early August and died a short time later in St Leonard’s Hospice in York.

His family friend, Alex Drinkall, said: "Michael’s friends and family describe him as being the life and soul of the party, an incredible host and a proud, loyal and devoted husband and father."

Michael Gilbertson was known for always going the extra mile in his work (Image: David Harrison)

Born at Malton Hospital in October 1977, Michael was educated at Pocklington School and after qualifying as a vet in Edinburgh in 2006, he returned to Yorkshire to start his career at a veterinary practice in Wetherby.

Following the arrival of his first child, Michael moved to a veterinary practice closer to home, so he could spend more time with his wife Claire and their first son George, who was born in 2010. Michael and Claire’s daughter Gracie was born in 2011 and their second son, Barnaby, completed their family when he arrived in 2014.

In 2018 Michael opened the doors to his own business, the Birchwood Veterinary Practice, which is based near Stamford Bridge. Michael said he had always wanted to open his own practice and the time in his career came to make it happen.

Speaking to The Press at the time of the opening, Michael said he knew how important the community was to the town and surrounding villages - and he said it was "great" to be able to add to its growth.

Alex said that as the practice’s principal vet, he always went the extra mile for clients, demonstrating his "clinical expertise" alongside being "caring and compassionate".

Michael, right, opened the Birchwood Veterinary Practice in 2018 (Image: David Harrison)

The team at the Birchwood vet's practice said they have been "devastated" by Michael's death.

In a post on Facebook, the team said: "It is with great shock and sadness that we have to announce the death of our principal veterinary surgeon, Mike.

"Sadly, Mike’s cancer was incredibly advanced and aggressive and therefore his deterioration and death were at a pace none of us could have ever imagined.

"All the Birchwood team is devastated by the news - but would like to reassure clients that the usual high levels of care will continue to be provided."

Michael is survived by his parents, John and Hilary, his brother Neil and his wife Claire and their three children George, 13, Gracie, 12 and Barnaby, 9.

Michael’s funeral will take place at the East Riding Crematorium on Tuesday September 19 at 11.30am.