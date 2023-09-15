A season of winter talks will be held in Snainton at the village hall, starting with ‘A Tale of Three Chariots’ by Paula Ware on October 19 at 7pm.

The talk will explore the fascinating story of recent excavations of three chariot burials on the Wolds, and their National significance.

Following this will be a talk on dolphins, porpoises and whales off the Yorkshire Coast by Stuart Baines on November 16 at 7pm.

On January 18 Rebecca Bennion looks at the evolution of whales at 7pm.

Roger Osborne will bring the talks to a close on February 15 at 7pm with ‘Ghosts in the landscape: Iron Age dykes on the Tabular Hills’.

One of the event’s organisers, Stuart Arch, said: “We are delighted to announce this season’s Winter Talks at Snainton Village Hall.

“We started the talks last October and they proved to be very popular with the local community, the last talk attracted over 100 people.

“There is a variety of topics, from archaeology with the story of chariot finds in East Riding, natural history with cetaceans on the Yorkshire coast, the discovery of the largest animal to ever exist, and the mystery of why there are one of the largest set of Iron Age dykes in the hills above Snainton.

“For tickets (£4) visit the Events page at www.snaintonvillagehall.co.uk and use the Eventbrite booking link. Only a small number of tickets will be available on the door.”