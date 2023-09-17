James Michael Townend, 37, of Stroud Crescent East, Bransholme, Hull, admitted causing a woman actual bodily harm in Tadcaster and was made subject to a 20-week prison sentence suspended for two years on condition he does a 33-day rehabilitative programme, 10 days’ rehabilitative activities and 200 hours’ unpaid work.

He must pay the woman £250 compensation and was ordered to pay a £154 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs. He was made subject to a five-year restraining order to protect the woman.

Jonathan Paylor, 44, of no fixed address, was made subject to a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months on condition he does a six-month drug rehabilitation order. He pleaded guilty to two charges of stealing alcohol from the Co-op store on Hull Road and must pay £286.25 compensation.

Gary Lee Walls, 39, of no fixed address, was jailed for 12 weeks after he pleaded guilty to stealing from Greggs and Marks and Spencer, both on Pavement, York, while on a suspended prison sentence and a conditional discharge for other shop thefts in the city centre.

He was also ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £154 statutory surcharge.