Magistrates heard the cases of all three, convicted them in their absence and passed sentence.

The cases of two of the motorists were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court.

Marek Czechowski, 51, of Elston Avenue, Selby, was banned from driving for six months, fined £220 and ordered to pay a £88 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs after he was convicted of failing to tell police who was driving his car when it was allegedly speeding on the Selby bypass on September 5.

Harry Johnson, 21, of Kelcbar Close, Tadcaster, must pay £1,168 and was given eight penalty points after he was convicted of driving without insurance and without a licence on the A6120 in Leeds in June. He was fined £770 and ordered to pay a £308 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs.

One case was heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court.

Dean Nigel Kilner, 33, of Old Farm Way, Brayton, Selby, must pay £160 after he was convicted of not having his brake lights in proper working order on Gowthorpe, Selby, in September 2022. He was fined £50 and ordered to pay a £20 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs.