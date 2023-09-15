The current Thirsk and Malton parliamentary constituency will cease to exist in its present form at the next General Election as it will lose some parishes and gain others.

The final report and recommendations of the independent Boundary Commission for England changed the area covered by the Thirsk and Malton constituency to add Bedale and surrounding villages and to remove Easingwold and other areas.

Kevin Hollinrake who represents the current Thirsk and Malton parliamentary constituency, which includes Easingwold, had been chosen by the local members of the Conservative Party earlier this year to be their candidate in the next General Election. If he is successful, he will become the first Member of Parliament for the new Thirsk and Malton constituency, which includes Bedale.

Chair of Thirsk and Malton Conservatives, Rob Hall, said: “To reflect the boundary changes that will be effective at the next General Election, the local members of the Conservative Party who live within the area of the new Thirsk and Malton constituency met at Helmsley Town Hall on Thursday evening to form a new Conservative Association.”

Thirsk and Malton’s Member of Parliament Kevin Hollinrake said: “I am sad that Easingwold and other villages will no longer be part of Thirsk and Malton from the next General Election. I am proud to have represented these areas. I will of course continue to serve the residents of every part of the current constituency to the best of my abilities until the next election.”

Councillor George Jabbour, who represents Helmsley on North Yorkshire Council, added: “I am pleased that such a significant meeting of Conservative Party members to form a new Association was in Helmsley. This is the first time in recent history that a general meeting of the members of Thirsk and Malton Conservatives took place in our beautiful market town.”