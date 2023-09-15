A MAN died suddenly in a North Yorkshire town earlier this morning - and emergency services were called to the scene.
North Yorkshire Police said ambulance teams and police officers were called to the sudden death of a man in Prospect Place, Harrogate, at around 7.15am today (September 15).
A spokesperson for the police force said: "The area was cordoned off while police investigated the circumstances. The fire service assisted in providing a screen around the scene as the man was found in a public place.
"Following enquiries, the death is not believed to be suspicious. The man’s family have not yet been informed.
"The scene was clear by 8.40am."
Officers are compiling a report about the death on behalf of the coroner. Anyone with information that could assist should call 101, select option four and speak to the Force Control Room.
Quote reference number NYP-15092023-0075 when passing on any information to police officers.
