On Sunday (September 17) from 11am to 12pm members of Extinction Rebellion (XR) Families York and Parents For Future North Yorkshire will stage a peaceful protest outside York Minster next to the Constantine the Great Statue.

The protest is part of the Mothers' Rebellion climate justice movement - a global movement of mothers, caregivers, and others to raise awareness of climate change.

Organisers say activists will sit together at 11am in an outwards-facing circle holding personal placards. The group will aim to maintain the circle for one hour. There also will be an opportunity for those who wish to say a few words about why they are participating.

Nina Griffith, member of XR Families York and Parents For Future North Yorkshire, urged politicians to rethink climate strategies.

Read next:

“As a mother of young children I am deeply concerned about the worsening climate and biodiversity crisis before us,” she said.

“The most frustrating thing is that the science is clear.

“We know what the problems are and we also know what the solutions are to address them: leave fossil fuels in the ground and end industrial animal agriculture. Yet the politicians just aren’t listening.

“We have organised this Mothers' circle to show our support for a Global Fossil Fuel non-proliferation treaty to end fossil fuels.

“We refuse to be bystanders. We refuse to look away.”