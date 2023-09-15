North Yorkshire Council’s bereavement services have raised the funds through the recycling of metals recovered from cremations with consent from the bereaved families.

The recycled metals include those used in the construction of the coffins and in orthopaedic implants such as hip, knee and replacement joints.

Charter mayor of Harrogate, councillor Michael Harrison, said: "I'd like to thank those families who, during a difficult time, have consented to us recycling metals recovered. By raising this money, everyone involved has done their bit to helping local charities.”

The four crematoriums in North Yorkshire are Skipton Crematorium, Maple Park in Thirsk, Stonefall in Harrogate and Woodlands Crematorium in Scarborough.

Over the last year, Woodlands Crematorium donated about £4,750 to Saint Catherine’s Hospice and £19,000 to The Rainbow Centre which supports vulnerable people in crisis.

In August, Stonefall donated £6,000 to children’s cancer charity Candlelighters and £6,000 to the Friends of Harrogate Hospital.