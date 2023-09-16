City of York Council says that a stretch of the A59 near the Red Lion pub at Poppleton will close overnight for resurfacing to be carried out.

The authority says the closure will be between the Newlands Lane and Shirbutt Lane junctions.

The closure will run from 9pm -5am overnight and starts on Monday, September 25 and ends at 5am on Saturday, September 30.

A spokesman said: "It is envisaged that the road will only be closed between 9am and 5am each night for the works period.

"An alternative route for diverted vehicles will be signed during the works period."