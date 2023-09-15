From luxury Rolls Royce cars, to motorcycles, lorries and buses, York Historic Vehicle Group’s annual rally will have something for everything.

The rally takes place on Sunday (September 17) at York Racecourse from 10am to 4pm.

As well as vehicles, there will be an auto jumble, trade stands, craft stalls, club stands and refreshment stalls.

This will be the rally’s 45th year in York, and one of the organisers, David Walker, says around 500 vehicles are set to be in attendance.

“We always get a lot of late entries so this may be a record this year,” he added.

David hailed the show as one of the largest in the area and said it is a key date in the calendar for classic vehicle enthusiasts.

Public entry is priced at £4 for adults, £3 for OAPs and children, and under 12s go free.