Look Good Feel Better has partnered with the local charity, York Against Cancer (YAC). Together, they have unveiled a series of group workshops that will aim to be a beacon of support for cancer patients in the York area.

Hosted at the Leveson Centre, located at the York Community Stadium, these workshops bring together a team of industry professionals, all volunteers, who specialise in helping individuals navigate the challenges that cancer treatment can bring. The workshops are about rejuvenating self-esteem and forging lasting connections with others who understand the journey.

Sarah Emerson, regional manager North at Look Good Feel Better, expressed her excitement about this partnership.

She said: "We are thrilled to be collaborating with York Against Cancer to extend our cancer support services to this wonderful community. Our workshop slots for the upcoming months are filling up fast and we extend a warm invitation to anyone currently battling cancer or in recovery to be a part of this transformative experience. Together, we'll empower you to look good and, most importantly, feel better."

The Leveson Centre, York's exclusive cancer support centre, stands as a testament to the city's commitment to those affected by cancer. Managed and fully funded by York Against Cancer, it offers a wide array of services, from complementary therapies to psychology support, from group coffee mornings to the harmonies of a wellbeing choir. The introduction of Look Good Feel Better workshops marks the latest addition to this lineup of services.

The Family Room at The Leveson Centre in York (Image: Supplied)

The centre has been named after one of the charities co-founders, professor Steve Leveson, a retired consultant surgeon, who along with two colleagues, started York Against Cancer 35 years ago and who, with his wife Pat, has supported the charity ever since.

Debbie Smith, general manager at The Leveson Centre, said: "We are overjoyed to welcome the Look Good Feel Better team into our cancer support centre. Their contribution is a ray of sunshine for our patients.

"The first session was a resounding success, and we anticipate many more heartwarming moments in the days ahead. Seeing smiles on our participants' faces is the ultimate reward."

Look Good Feel Better, renowned for its nationwide workshops, relies solely on voluntary donations and receives no Government funding. It costs £50 to provide one seat at their face-to-face workshops.

York Against Cancer is an independent, local charity covering North and East Yorkshire. Over the last three decades they have raised more than £20 million to make a difference to the lives of local people affected by cancer.