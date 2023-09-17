The countdown to Macmillan Coffee Morning – the charity’s annual flagship fundraiser – has officially started.

However, a group of Macmillan colleagues will be doing things a bit differently this year by holding a Drag Bingo night to raise vital funds.

The event, hosted by drag queen Ginger Slice, supported by Tommy Boi, will take place on Wednesday September 20 at Social 8 Lounge in High Ousegate from 8pm.

The event was the idea of Jonathan Fuller, events coordinator at Macmillan.

Jonathan said: "I attended a Drag Bingo night over the summer at Social 8 Lounge and loved it – I thought it would be a great way to raise money for Macmillan’s Coffee Morning, with a twist.

“Drag Bingo is a fantastic and inclusive event and we’re so delighted that Social 8 Lounge and Ginger Slice are supporting us. Everyone is welcome at this event – an opportunity to have fun and raise money for a good cause."

To register a place, visit the Eventbrite website or turn up on the night.

Now in its 33rd year, Macmillan Coffee Morning traditionally sees hundreds of thousands of people across the country raise money every year.