City of York Council says that Bishopthorpe Road is set to close between its junctions with Vine Street and Ebor Street from 9am on Sunday, September 24 and reopen at 5pm on Thursday, October 12 for sewer repair works to take place.

They say an alternative route for diverted vehicles will be signed during the works period via Scarcroft Road, The Mount, Blossom Street, Nunnery Lane, Prices Lane, but drivers are being warned to expect delays to their journey.

Read next:

Access to Vine Street and Ebor Street will be maintained throughout the works as will access to the car park in Bishopthorpe Road.

Bus services will divert via The Mount and Scarcroft Road - but users should check with bus operators beforehand.

Businesses are set to remain open as usual throughout the closure.

Bishy Road is a main route into the city

The closure is in the same section of road which was forced to close when a dip appeared almost a year ago.

As The Press reported at the time, City of York Council carried out emergency works in Bishopthorpe Road from October 17 last year after a depression was spotted in the road surface near to the traffic lighted pedestrian crossing near Thomas the Baker. Local people said at the time it has been there for months.

The council then closed the section of the road between Vine Street and Ebor Street, to investigate the dip and determine what remedial works need to be carried out.

At the time a City of York Council spokesperson said: "At this early stage the authority believes that the cause of the dip is an old Tramway under the road which is settling.

"Until the more detailed investigations have taken place, the authority will not be able to identify the exact timescales of repair, but it’s hoped it will take around two weeks.

"The council’s immediate priority throughout these works is to ensure the safety of residents, particularly as the depression is on a busy section of the highway.

"The council would like to reassure residents that whilst the works are taking place, there will be high steel fencing enclosing the site.

"The council appreciates that this will be inconvenient and will do everything reasonably possible to ensure any disruption is kept to a minimum."