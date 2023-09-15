A FIRE has been started deliberately in a York suburb.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say their firefighters were called out at 8.14pm last night (September 14) to Burton Stone Lane, in Clifton in York.
A service spokesman said: "Crew were mobilised to a report of a fire in a park.
"This was a deliberate fire by youths. Fire extinguished by crews using knapsack sprayer."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article