The Chocolate & Co café has just opened in Lowther Street in The Groves and is the brainchild of York entrepreneur Linda Barrie, who already runs the successful York confectionary company Choc Affair.

Staff members include a former cocaine addict and alcoholic and Linda says the idea of the café, which is being run as a charity, is to help people who struggle to find employment because of their past.

She said: "Life is not easy for a lot of people and any one of us can make a mistake."

Linda Barrie (Image: Supplied)

Linda first began offering work to ex-offenders or addicts at her chocolate company Choc Affair after she was asked by a contact in the probation service to offer a job to a client. She said: "We never looked back."

Chocolate & Co set up in 2021 with a mobile hot drinks van. Last week it launched its first café in The Groves, (open Monday to Friday, from 8am to 4pm), with seating for around 30 people.

On the menu is a mix of hot and cold drinks, lunch snacks, cakes and treats, and signature hot chocolates made with a variety of quality chocolate from Colombia.

Among the team is Tim Holdroyd, 37, who has been a chef for 20 years and struggled with a cocaine addiction for 15 years.

He has been homeless and spent time in a York hostel where he first met Linda and found out about employment opportunities at Chocolate & Co, where he is now working again as a chef.

Tim told The Press: "It has saved my life. If I didn't have this to aim for I'd probably be on drugs and back on the streets.

"It makes me feel more human. It has given me a second chance."

Tim has also been able to take advantage of Coffee Shop Counselling, a mental health service offered by Chocolate & Co in conjunction with the York In Recovery group.

"I've been on the NHS waiting list for counselling for seven months," says Tim. "I started here and within two weeks I have had my first session."

To mark the cafe's launch, Tim helped prepare a buffet for the opening party. It was busy and stressful, he recalls, and the last time he had to do something like that he had drugs to help him cope. This time, he had to do it straight.

---

For the full story of this unique cafe, read on: Is this York's most unique cafe? Inside story of Chocolate & Co

---

"I was nervous, thinking I can't do this without drugs. But, luckily, I had the support from this brilliant team and pulled it off, drug free. It has given me more confidence."

Tim Holdroyd and Lisa Kerry at Chocolate & Co (Image: Maxine Gordon, Newsquest)

Lisa Kerry helped Linda run the Chocolate & Co mobile drinks unit for a year before starting at the cafe. Aged 38 and divorced with three children, she is a recovering alcoholic who also has mental health problems and says one of the important aspects of Chocolate & Co is that employees don't have to hide their personal struggles.

She said: "When I had a job before I found it difficult and never opened up or talked about my mental health problems and alcohol addiction."

Lisa - who has been sober for two years - says it makes the world of difference to work with people who understand her challenges.

"When I came out of rehab, I didn't feel confident I could talk to my employer about my problems. I wanted support and I didn't want to lie."

Lisa echoes the ethos of Chocolate & Co when she says: "We need to look past addictions and give people a chance. Don't think because somebody has an addiction they will be unreliable.

"I came to Chocolate & Co when I was three months clean. I feel because they gave me a chance knowing my issues I feel more loyal."