Andrew Nicholas Magson had cocaine worth between £715 and £1,020 when police caught him and messages on his phone indicating he had been dealing in more than one type of drug, said Brooke Morrison, prosecuting.

“The defendant confirmed he was dealing in drugs to earn extra money to pay off debts,” she told York Crown Court.

Magson, now 26, of Mill Street, Norton, pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine with intent to supply it.

Recorder Peter Makepeace said some of the messages found on Magson’s phone were aimed at deterring others from drug dealing.

“He talks about his experience in that world (drug dealing). He certainly had experience,” he said.

Magson’s drug dealing had shown sophistication through his use of bulk advertising and a lack of sophistication because he had not hidden the contents of his phone, said the judge.

Defence barrister Tom Jackson said: “It is a lack of knowledge of what to do in that world because he doesn’t belong in that world.”

Since his arrest on November 13, 2021, Magson had rid himself of drug-taking and now ran a plumbing business giving 16-year-olds apprenticeships. He also raised money for charity and assisted a relative with her house.

“He has done just about everything he could to show he is not the same man he was,” he said.

A probation officer told the court Magson now didn’t need help from his service and was very unlikely to reoffend.

The judge told Magson he had engaged in a “pernicious trade” which destroyed the lives of those who took drugs as well as their families.

“It is a cycle of utter misery,” he said.

But the amount of drugs police had found were low, Magson had voluntarily told police he had cocaine in his car, and though the phone messages indicated he had been selling more than one kind of drug, he had only been charged with possessing cocaine with intent to supply it, not with supplying it or any other drug.

Magson had rehabilitated himself.

"That is an exceptional feature in your favour," said the judge. "You have utterly transformed your life."

He suspended a two-year prison sentence for two years on condition Magson does 300 hours’ unpaid work. Magson must also pay £425 prosecution costs.

"You will never know how fortunate you have been today," he told Magson.

Ms Morrison said police had stopped Magson with his then girlfriend in Asda’s car park in Norton. Magson showed them where he had 3.17g of cocaine in 10 bags in a rucksack in the car. In the couple’s house, officers found 18.18g more of the drug and three Ecstasy tablets, a grinder, a knife with cocaine on it and other drug paraphernalia.

Mr Jackson said Magson had started taking drugs through a “toxic” relationship and when it ended had been in a “downward spiral” that led to addiction and drug debts. He had started dealing to pay off the debts.