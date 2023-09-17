John Creighton lives in Appleton le Moors, creating artwork that explores the landscapes of Ryedale and the North York Moors. Meanwhile, Simon Crawford paints from Knaresborough and is well known for his innovative use of colour.

Having spent time responding together and in their own ways to the countryside of North Yorkshire, their new work is now showcased in ‘Drawn Together’, an exciting joint show based on drawing.

Rooted in two Yorkshire landscapes, Ryedale and Nidderdale, ‘Drawn Together’ shares rural subject matter including meandering rivers and natural valleys, as well as close-up details of tree roots and foliage, captured through the unique styes of these evocative artists.

The exhibition will be on display in the Art Gallery at Ryedale Folk Museum until Sunday, November 12. Located in the village of Hutton-le-Hole, the museum tells the story of the people of the region through 20 heritage buildings set within over six acres of the North York Moors National Park.

“We’re absolutely delighted to share this exhibition at Ryedale Folk Museum,” says Events Coordinator, Rosie Barrett. “‘Drawn Together’ is a bold and very beautiful exhibition, with an atmospheric, moody palette of rich autumn colours - golds, ochres and umbers. It feels just right as we move into the new season.

“Both artists are heavily influenced by art historic traditions of landscape drawing and painting, including Romanticism,” explains Rosie, “so they make a very natural partnership for exploring what the landscape means today. We think visitors will find the exhibition feels very exciting, with an energising range of vibrant works, balanced by some more subdued, reflective pieces which you can get lost in and spend time contemplating.”

The works were produced out of doors and within John and Simon’s respective studios, with the two artists enjoying working together, looking closely and exploring the landscapes. “When we met back in 2008, we had an immediate feeling of artistic kinship,” says Simon. “We’ve kept in touch ever since and always seem to return to similar concerns and preoccupations – usually to do with how to make landscapes today,” he explains.

“It would be fair to say that I have also grown to love the landscape around Appleton le Moors and the River Seven, through John’s revelation of this country,” Simon adds. “It’s been wonderful to work on the joint show and it has pushed us to see the landscape through fresh eyes.”

On display in the Art Gallery at Ryedale Folk Museum, ‘Drawn Together’ offers new insights into some familiar landscapes from North Yorkshire. The exhibition is free to visit. (Closed on Fridays.) See www.ryedalefolkmuseum.co.uk to find out more.