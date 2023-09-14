Emergency services are on the scene after a spillage in North Yorkshire.
The county’s fire and rescue service say the spill happened shortly after 3pm in Whitley, near Selby, and the substance is yet to be identified.
A service spokesperson said: “A hazardous materials officer has been called to help identify a spillage of an unknown substance. Detection equipment currently in use.”
More to follow.
