York Printmakers Autumn Print Fair will take place at York Cemetery Chapel, Cemetery Road, from September 23rd to 24.

The event will run from 10am to 5pm both days over the weekend. Entry is free and hundreds of prints will be on show to view and to buy.

Now in its sixth year, the York Printmakers Autumn Fair is a well-established event in the city’s creative calendar attracting people from across the country.

York Printmakers is a diverse group of about 40 enthusiastic artists who work independently. Their annual print fair is an opportunity to exhibit current work and to share their ideas and processes with an interested audience.

Among the printmakers taking part are Russell Hughes who has produced a series of collagraph prints and collages inspired by walks around Richmond.

Trespassing by Rachel Holborow

Rachel Holborow’s lino print Trespassing explores the way the natural world rubs up against a more urban environment. It depicts some of the often-overlooked wild plants and flowers such as poppies and chamomile that populate the field margins along the A64.

Michelle Hughes creates linocut prints of iconic views of the Yorkshire countryside. She said: “Walking and cycling in the area helps me to capture a sense of place. I see so many different views of the Kilburn White Horse, even from Holgate Windmill in the street next to my studio.”

White Horse print by Michelle Hughes

Other printmakers aim to evoke memories of a place or celebrate a well-known vista .

Harriette Rymer produces delicate lino prints of flowers and has been inspired by the daffodils around the city walls in spring.

Minster in bloom by Harriete Rymer

Lino printer Jo Rodwell grew up in York and said: “There are so many sites and places that are familiar to me. I try to capture the essence of a place and incorporate relatable local scenes that can trigger memories and make people talk about what it means to them. People can have their own relationship with my work and can place themselves in it, whatever their age.”

There will be lots to see at the fair: etching, linocut, collagraph, monotype, screen print, solar plate, Japanese woodblock, lithography, stencilling and gel plate printing.

Members have a wide range of printmaking backgrounds and experience and will be happy to chat about their ideas, processes and techniques.

Some members also run printmaking courses so this is also a great opportunity to come and find out more and chat to the artists behind the prints.

Find out more at www.yorkprintmakers.org.uk and social media @YorkPrintmakers.