Last year Harrison Wood, 35, from Steeton, Bradford, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis, supplying cocaine and possession of MDMA. He received a two-year jail term, suspended for 18 months.

Following enquiries by North Yorkshire Police financial investigators, a confiscation order has now been made for him to pay back the benefits from his criminal conduct.

At a hearing at Bradford Crown Court today (September 14), Wood was ordered to pay a total of £36,121.78 within three months or face a nine-month prison sentence.

DI Janine Mitchell, head of economic crime at North Yorkshire Police, said: "This case shows that crime simply does not pay. Anyone who attempts to profit from the supply of illegal drugs - or any other criminal activity - in our area should except not only a conviction, but also a confiscation order as well."