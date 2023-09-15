Tickets can now be purchased for this festival of fashion from York Fashion Week (www.yorkfashionweek.com).

Highlights of the autumn showcase include:

Thursday, September 28

Fashion Avenue, DoubleTree by Hilton York, St Maurice’s Road, 11.50am – 5.30pm

Fashion Avenue is dedicated to the exploration of the various career paths and roles available within the world of fashion and is hosted by stylists, makers, milliners, editors and retailers. The free day of talks and lectures is for students keen to learn more about entering the fashion industry. Presenters include:

Simon Whitaker, CEO Master Debonair

Suzanne Gill, Owner of Suzanne Gill Millinery

Jack Barton, Founder of POSTCODE Magazine

Tee Murairwa, CEO TeeStyleTribe

Ross Charles, Owner of Ross Charles Hairdressing

Friday, September 29

True-Street Curators, York Explore Library & Archive Marriott Room, Library Square Museum Street, 2pm – 3.30pm

This green carpet event features an exclusive preview of True-Street Curators - a short sustainable fashion film about designer collectibles and pre-owned brands stocked at TV antiques expert, Tim Hogarth’s, The Red House, York. Following the film preview will be a Q & A session with True-Street Curators Founder, Tee Hurwitz Gray as well as guest speaker Sam Hudson-Miles, Fashion Course Director, Leeds Beckett University and a collaborative Pop-Up Boutique with some of the pre-loved scene’s favourites, Eye Wood Vintage

Full Image Masterclass, Hotel Du Vin York, 89 The Mount, 10am – 4.00pm

Personal stylist Laura Fawcett and beauty expert Rachel Neilson have joined forces to create a luxury styling event in collaboration with premium fashion brand - Jigsaw. Rachel will host a make-up masterclass focusing on tips for a flawless skin, techniques to enhance natural features and colours that suit certain eye shapes. While Laura Fawcett will share her views on creating the perfect capsule wardrobe, showcasing Jigsaw’s new collection featuring back to basics, seasonal wardrobe heroes, denim staples and accessories and footwear.

The Country Muse, Malmaison York, 2 Rougier Street, from 7pm

Femme Country Magazine returns with the Country Muse Runway that will unveil the Autumn/Winter collection. As the most popular season for country clothing commences, the team has created a show that commends the vision of the brands, the quality of their designs and the diversity of the women wearing rural fashion garments.

Nicky Hayer of York Fashion Week

Saturday, September 30

Student & Graduate Show, York Art Gallery, Exhibition Square, 8pm – 10pm

This show will form one of the biggest events on the YFW calendar with some of the most talented and innovative designers from across the country, including students of York College, East Riding College, Hull University and more. Vienna Rachelle, who studied at the University of Huddersfield, will unveil her graduate collection - Forty7 Forty8 – which has been inspired by her family’s links to the textile industry spanning nine generations. The trans-seasonal womenswear and lingerie collection pays homage to Vienna’s ancestry while celebrating Yorkshire’s prominent role within the Industrial Revolution, combining Yorkshire wools with lace and satin to develop a feminine and contemporary aesthetic.

Sunday, October 1

Contemporary Fashion, Jalou, 2 Micklegate, 7.30pm – 10pm

A range of contemporary fashion and sophisticated street style will be showcased in the heart of York’s biggest Hip-Hop club, Jalou York. The runway will feature a selection of brands from across the UK including:

Gent London - customised clothing which debuted at London Fashion Week in September 2022. The collection harnesses the vibrancy of international art and combines it with iconic pre-loved fashion pieces. It brings together some of the most talented street, modern and contemporary artists from around the world who rework classic pieces, bringing their unique vision to the streets.

Aberdevine – a new luxury, ethical and sustainable lingerie brand based in Helmsley where items are crafted from high quality recycled materials and natural dyes to create timeless handmade pieces that work with every outfit.

Stacked – a range of fashionable clothing for young curvy women looking for luxury at affordable prices.

Riptide Vintage – featuring a large collection of carefully curated vintage items by local business woman Izzy Hobson, who has developed this exciting brand purely through social channels.

Nicky Hayer, creative director at York Fashion Week, explained: “We’re thrilled to be welcoming an eclectic mix of emerging designers and creative talent. York Fashion Week Part 2 will be the debut showcase for many of the designers you’re going to see, and I love that we can be such an exciting part of their journey.

"There is a strong sustainability focus across many of the collections, we’re providing more opportunities to shop from indie brands, and we’re bringing our usual dose of theatre to everything we do – especially with some dazzling new venues including York Art Gallery!”