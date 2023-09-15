York Crown Court heard Gary Evans left one of his victims in so much “inner turmoil” she was unable to speak out about what he had done to her for more than 20 years.

While she was silent, he was jailed for 10 years for raping and indecently assaulting a second child after his attempts to compel her to keep silent with death threats failed.

Today Evans, 65, formerly of Tang Hall, York, and now of Meadow Prospect, Oxford, is back behind bars at the start of a 30-month prison sentence for indecently assaulting the first child.

He was also made subject to a sexual harm prevention order indefinitely. He was put on the sex offenders’ register for life when he was convicted of four rapes and one indecent assault of the second girl in 2002.

Evans had denied all charges against both girls, stood trial twice and was convicted by two different York juries 20 years apart.

In a personal statement the first girl revealed how Evans had hurt her so much when he sexually abused her, she had screamed aloud in pain.

Evans had also physically attacked her and she still has nightmares and other effects of what he did to her to this day, the court heard.

Her trauma was made worse because he had made her go into the witness box by pleading not guilty and making her relive the abuse in court, the girl said in her statement.

Judge Simon Hickey said: “This little girl (as the first victim was at the time of the abuse) had a great deal of inner turmoil for many, many years.”

He said during Evans’ second trial, earlier this year, the girl had had to cope with being accused, falsely, of telling lies to get money.

He told Evans: “You were abusing not one little girl, but two.”

In 2002, during Evans’ first trial a jury heard allegations that the second girl had “manipulated the police”.

They also heard evidence Evans had plied the second victim with alcohol as he raped her.

She told the sentencing court Evans had destroyed her life.

Representing Evans this year, James McCrindell handed in references he said showed him in a different light and that he could help others.

“To some extent this man does have learning disabilities that could have impacted on his ability to make the right decisions,” he said.

Although Evans had broken the law since his release from the 10-year sentence, he had not done so in a sexual way. He had been convicted of motoring matters and given a caution for failure to comply with the requirement to register as a sex offender.

He also had problems involving his spine that prevented him from working and his health was deteriorating.