Or how about pickleball (a kind of cross between table tennis and badminton), walking netball or rugby – or even tackling a climbing wall?

Well, now you can - as long as you’re aged 50 or over… All these and many more activities and taster sessions feature in the programme for this year’s York 50+ Festival, which runs at venues across the city from September 23 to October 8.

It is the 18th time the annual festival celebrating the joys of older life in York has been held.

And this year’s programme of more than 120 events, pulled together as usual by the York Older People’s Assembly, is surprisingly … well, adventurous.

Underwater hockey (for those interested, there’s a free taster session at Yearsley Swimming Pool on September 23) really does involve playing hockey underwater on the bottom of a swimming pool.

'You just need a pair of socks you don't mind getting wet': underwater hockey (Image: York Octopush)

Event organisers York Octopush say they’ll provide all the kit you’ll need. “You just need a pair of socks you are happy to get wet,” they say, helpfully.

Pickleball, meanwhile, is a game akin to table tennis – but played on a badminton-sized court with short-handled paddle bats. Again, there are taster sessions on offer (the first one free, £2 thereafter) during the festival, this time at The Rec in Barons Crescent, Copmanthorpe.

Other events for the active or adventurous older person include walking football, walking netball, walking touch rugby – and adventure climbing on the indoor wall at York Leisure Centre. “Dresses, skirts, hooded tops not recommended,” organisers note. But the sessions are free – just email YorkCommunitySports@gll.org to book a place.

Press reporter Stephen Lewis has a go at walking football (Image: Newsquest)

The two-week 50+ Festival is not just about sports, of course.

There’s lots more going on, too: including guided walks, a backstage tour of the Joseph Rowntree Theatre, local history talks, a line dance workshop, a scavenger hunt, a ‘grandparents and kinship carers tea party’ – and even a pillow-making workshop.

There are even ‘inter-generational’ events – where grandparents can bring their grandchildren along.

The idea of the festival is to celebrate the fantastic range of activities available in York – and to encourage older people to get out and enjoy them while meeting other like-minded people, says Festival coordinator Mary Cannon.

“All the evidence suggests that if you keep active and keep going in your 50s and 60s, then your later life is also likely to be much more healthy and rewarding,” she said.

“There will be a lot going on – so we look forward to seeing people coming along, enjoying themselves, and feeling a bit better about life in general!” she said.

Many, though not all, of the taster events are free.

Find our more at yorkassembly.org.uk/50-festival-2023/ or pick up a brochure at your local library.