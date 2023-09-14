Armed police swooped in a North Yorkshire town after receiving reports of threatening messages.
North Yorkshire police say the nature of these messages meant officers – including firearms officers – attended an address in Aberdeen Walk, Scarborough, at around 11.30pm yesterday (September 13).
A force spokesperson said: “A man left the address and was arrested. He remains in custody at this time, while enquiries continue.
“Thank you to local residents for their patience and understanding while we brought the incident to a safe conclusion.”
