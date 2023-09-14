The boss of York’s longest running ghost walk has weighed in on a debate surrounding how a riderless bike came to be videoed travelling down an historic city centre street.

CCTV footage posted by Shambles Market on social media shows the bike travelling into Little Shambles before hitting a curb and falling over.

It was posted on social media yesterday (September 13) and now has 29,300 views on X (formerly known as Twitter) and hundreds of likes and comments on Facebook.

Many Facebook users took to the post’s comments to share their views, with some doubtful that the bike had not just simply been pushed out.

Katie Toms had this view and wrote: “If it rolled down the middle of the street I'd be impressed. Not impossible to roll it out of the alley way.”

But Jemma Black argued: “It does look like someone’s riding it unsteadily though, it wobbles like when a child is learning. Maybe a drunk in camouflage gear.”

Mark Graham, owner of The Original Ghostwalk of York, told The Press he was doubtful that the video captured paranormal activity, but he did not dispute that it was mysterious.

His ghost walk travels down Shambles, as he said it is an area where unexplained incidents have happened.

During the 1960s, 70s and 80s Mark said he has been told of mysterious cases of people appearing in doorways only to disappear shortly after.

“York is a great place for unusual occurrences and Shambles is a place like any other,” he said.

“Ghost stories are like jigsaws – there’s a piece to show the full picture.

“I don’t think (the riderless bike) is anything at the moment.

“That seems to be an isolated incident – it may be linked to some others and I would urge people to come forward who know anything.”

The Original Ghostwalk takes place every night starting from the King’s Arms and, among other tales, shares the story of the ‘lost boy’ of York. Mark said people have recalled seeing the lost boy in places across York’s city centre before he disappears again.

“Whether the lost boy is now looking for his bike, I don’t know,” he added.

Stories of the city’s alleged haunted past are regularly shared at The York Dungeon.

The dungeon’s general manager, Mark Mattinson, told The Press: “As the home of York’s dark and grizzly past, the York Dungeon is delighted to see such ghostly happenings captured on the streets of York.

“Whilst our immersive Dungeon tours do not include tales of ghosts in the Shambles area, we do re-tell a story of the haunting of 35 Stonegate, one of York’s creepiest buildings, and have previously told stories of the haunting of the Golden Fleece public house as well.

“And our Walking Tours do pass the shrine of Margaret Clitheroe on Shambles which is always a chilling experience.

“We are excited to learn more about this latest paranormal activity on the streets of York.”

