A POPULAR venue is calling on scare actors to join the team for a spooky Halloween-themed event this year.
Sewerby Hall and Gardens near Bridlington in the East Riding of Yorkshire is looking for people to join the case of its ‘Scareoween’ fright attraction, which is being held from October 26 - 31.
A spokesperson said: "Set inside the historic hall, this brand-new immersive, entertainment experience for brave families, friends and those who dare to enter will combine live performers and special effects to walk guests through a living ghost story."
The production is being designed and produced by AtmosFEAR! Scare Entertainment, a scare entertainment company which has produced similar experiences all over the world.
No acting experience is necessary as training will be provided, but all applicants must be over 18 years old.
A free workshop will be held on Saturday September 23 for applicants.
Anyone interested in this acting experience opportunity should email the team on: sewerby.hall@eastriding.gov.uk
Tickets for the event are on sale now and must be purchased in advance. They will be available for £15 per person on the venue's website. The event is suitable for those aged 10 and over. All under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here