Sewerby Hall and Gardens near Bridlington in the East Riding of Yorkshire is looking for people to join the case of its ‘Scareoween’ fright attraction, which is being held from October 26 - 31.

A spokesperson said: "Set inside the historic hall, this brand-new immersive, entertainment experience for brave families, friends and those who dare to enter will combine live performers and special effects to walk guests through a living ghost story."

The production is being designed and produced by AtmosFEAR! Scare Entertainment, a scare entertainment company which has produced similar experiences all over the world.

No acting experience is necessary as training will be provided, but all applicants must be over 18 years old.

A free workshop will be held on Saturday September 23 for applicants.

Anyone interested in this acting experience opportunity should email the team on: sewerby.hall@eastriding.gov.uk

Tickets for the event are on sale now and must be purchased in advance. They will be available for £15 per person on the venue's website. The event is suitable for those aged 10 and over. All under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.