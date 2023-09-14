The event in the Assembly Rooms in Blake Street will see guests enjoy sparkling wine under dazzling chandeliers.

This will then be followed by a feast of foods, from a three-course meal including a 24k gold covered starter, to the all-night grazing table of decedent meats, cheeses, breads and fruits!

READ MORE:

Musical entertainment will come from an 18-piece big band comprising some of the North’s best musicians under the direction of Benjamin Moss.

For those that don’t fancy taking to the sprung dance floor, the magnificent anterooms offer a quieter space to relax with friends.

There will even be a specially curated Garden Room with an indoor croquet lawn to enjoy!

As 12 O’Clock approaches, guests can step outside and savour the atmosphere in the shadow of the Minster as Great Peter strikes twelve.

For those that stay in the warmth, a piper and band will offer a unique rendition of Auld Lang Syne.

Danielle Mason, Director at Noble Happenings, which is hosting the exclusive Ball, said: “We are so excited to be taking over the majestic Assembly Rooms. We have curated an unforgettable night that will wow and entertain. This is one of the only events of its kind in the North, so we advise guests to book early to secure their tickets to this magical evening.”

The ball is being delivered by the same team that produced the hugely popular sell out Coronation Ball held in May, which saw hundreds of people on the waiting list for tickets and was listed by international leisure firm Time Out as one of the best Coronation events in Britain!

A limited number of early bird tickets are available from £159, with other tickets at £175 and VIP tickets at 195.

For details and to book, go to: www.noblehappenings.co.uk.