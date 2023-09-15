York has been shortlisted for University of the Year in guide, placing 15th in the UK.

It also placed at number two in the North and North East, with Durham University taking the top spot.

This is the second recent University of the Year nomination, following York being shortlisted for the top award by the Times Higher Education (THE), based on its approach to supporting others in the cost of living crisis.

The University of York (Image: Supplied)

Elsewhere in the city, York St John University placed number ninth in the North and North East and 77th nationally.

The University of York’s vice-chancellor, Professor Charlie Jeffery, said: “York is being recognised time and again for its strengths - in particular, its outstanding teaching, research and our mission to champion opportunity for all.

“Our focus on tackling social injustice and inequality has never been stronger, and this has been reflected in this year’s nominations.

The University of York’s vice-chancellor, Professor Charlie Jeffery (Image: Supplied)

“The University of York is a truly special place, where a spirit of care and kindness motivates new ways to work with, and for, others. The challenge to be more inclusive and fight for social justice will always inspire us.

“I could not be more proud of our staff, students and partners, as we once again demonstrate our creativity, compassion, and unwavering determination to make a positive difference.”

Pierrick Roger, president of the University of York’s Students' Union, said: “We are incredibly proud to see York’s teaching recognised once again.

“As a young university, we consistently defy the odds and it is our emphasis on new ways of teaching that makes us stand apart.

Read next:

“Our interdisciplinary approach trains our students for the realities of our world: our biggest challenges, including climate change and social justice, require solutions that extend beyond individual subjects.

“We hope how we maximise teaching opportunities, which challenge and cross traditional disciplinary boundaries, can inspire others to do the same.”

Helen Davies, editor of The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide, said: “The higher education landscape has never been tougher.

“It is more competitive to get a place at many of our top institutions; the cost of attending university has soared, leaving graduates with extraordinary debt; and in many cases campus life still bears the scars of the pandemic. Meanwhile lecturers are on strike and the marking crisis is a running scandal.

“It means any prospective student, parent or carer needs to think hard about whether university is the right choice, and then where to study and what subject.

“It’s where this guide — our 30th edition — is here to help.”

The full list can be viewed online at: https://www.thetimes.co.uk/uk-university-rankings