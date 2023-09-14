Live For St Leonard's is back next Friday, September 22, and runs until Saturday, September 30.

This live music event is organised by York BID and supported by YO1 Radio, as part of the York Food & Drink Festival, and all charitable funds raised are donated in aid of St Leonard's Hospice.

Over the last 2 years the initiative has raised nearly £9,000 for the charity. The events is free for the public to attend and St Leonard's volunteers will be on-site collecting cash and card donations

Patrons are promised performances from great local talent, every evening between 5pm-9pm!

READ MORE:

This year’s line-up includes 5K - The North's Premier Pop Punk Party Band, Nalgo Bay, Flatcap Carnival, Harrison Rimmer Band, The Living Young, Jess Gardham, Bang Bang Bang, Tri-Starrs and many more.

The full nine days line-up is available on the YorkBid website.

This year’s event will feature two separate stage areas with performances running in parallel. The main stage can be found in the marquee on Parliament Street, and the acoustic stage on St Sampsons Square.

Chris Bush, Business Manager at the York BID said, ‘The atmosphere during the festival over the past couple of years has been electric.

“We’re extremely grateful to all the music acts who give their time to make this event a success. We’d like to encourage residents of York to take this opportunity this fantastic free entertainment and support us in raising funds for a very worthwhile cause.’

Micheal Hjort, Director of York Food & Drink Festival, said, ‘I am delighted to see Live For St Leonard’s returning for another year. The initiative has significantly enhanced the Food Festival’s evening activity, helped us to engage a wider audience in community activity and is now considered key part of the wider programme of events.’

Annie Keogh, Community Development Fundraiser at St Leonard’s Hospice said, ‘We’re delighted that yet again the York Food & Drink Festival and York BID have chosen to support St Leonard’s.

“What a fabulous way to raise funds for the Hospice at a free community event, right in the heart of York. It’s a brilliant line-up every night, and we’re grateful to all the bands for supporting us. So come along, listen to some great live music, soak up the atmosphere and help support your local Hospice.’

The York Food & Drink Festival runs events throughout the year celebrating local and regional food and drink, with the main 10-day festival beginning next Friday, the 22nd, and ending on Sunday October 1.

It is a not-for-profit organisation and any money generated from ticket sales goes back into the festival to improve it year after year.

For details, go to: https://www.yorkfoodfestival.com/about-us/