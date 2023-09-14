Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after a bike was stolen near a pizza takeaway in York.
North Yorkshire Police say the bike was taken from the back of Domino’s Pizza in Hull Road just after 3pm on Sunday, August 27.
The force urged members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image as officers believe he will have information that will help the investigation.
Anyone with any information should email Mark.Burrows@northyorkshire.police.uk, or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Mark Burrows.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number 12230161987 when passing on information.
