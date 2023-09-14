A LEGENDARY locomotive set off from York station this morning as it hauls a 1930s-style train and hundreds of passengers to Scotland.
A tartan-clad piper serenaded the world’s most famous locomotive, Flying Scotsman, as it left York today (September 14) hauling the Pullman train to Edinburgh.
More than 250 champagne-sipping passengers had paid over £750 to travel on the Northern Belle, once part of the iconic Orient Express and voted Britain’s most luxurious train.
A spokesman for the Northern Belle said: “We could have sold out the train three times over, such is the popularity of Flying Scotsman.
“This really is the trip of a lifetime – the world’s most famous steam locomotive hauling Britain’s most luxurious train - and the lucky passengers get to sip champagne all the way."
Guests tucked into a three-course brunch after boarding over a red carpet laid on the station platform at 7.30am this morning. Then they will be served a six-course gourmet dinner with vintage wines during the journey home this evening.
