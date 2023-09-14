A tartan-clad piper serenaded the world’s most famous locomotive, Flying Scotsman, as it left York today (September 14) hauling the Pullman train to Edinburgh.

More than 250 champagne-sipping passengers had paid over £750 to travel on the Northern Belle, once part of the iconic Orient Express and voted Britain’s most luxurious train.

A spokesman for the Northern Belle said: “We could have sold out the train three times over, such is the popularity of Flying Scotsman.

Driver Chris Cubitt, of West Coast Railways, leans out the window of Flying Scotsman (Image: David Pitts)

“This really is the trip of a lifetime – the world’s most famous steam locomotive hauling Britain’s most luxurious train - and the lucky passengers get to sip champagne all the way."

Guests tucked into a three-course brunch after boarding over a red carpet laid on the station platform at 7.30am this morning. Then they will be served a six-course gourmet dinner with vintage wines during the journey home this evening.