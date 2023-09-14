The group, based at Lake House in Scarborough, was launched to help reduce depression, anxiety and stress for those accessing local child and adolescent mental health services at the complex.

Now members meet weekly to spend time together in nature – cultivating plants and vegetables and raising money for charity by selling some of their produce.

The group is based at Lake House in Scarborough (Image: Supplied)

Karen Dickinson, child and adolescent mental health (CAMHS) practitioner at the Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust, said: "Gardening can have a positive impact on mental health and wellbeing. The confidence of the young people has grown and their creative imaginations have blossomed."

The idea for creating a green space at Lake House was first discussed during the pandemic – with the aim of making it accessible to patients, their families, carers and trust staff. People from across the local community have now helped turn the dream into a reality.