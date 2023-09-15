This was local journalism at its best. The topic is uncomfortable, and not one I think much about. But the article held my attention from the first word to the last.

An article like this has to avoid two traps.

It could be a dry recital that does not engage the reader, or it could call for too emotional a response. Mr. Lewis struck the right balance in his graphic account of a serious social problem.

David Martin, Rosedale Avenue, Acomb

Ending rough sleeping will be a tough challenge

I have much respect for Councillor Pavlovic who is a man of integrity and clearly has genuine concern for homeless and disadvantaged people.

His pledge to end all rough sleeping within four years (The Press, September 13) is commendable; but I fear will not be entirely successful because it is dependent upon the willingness of individuals concerned to engage with those trying to assist them and to cooperate fully with the help on offer.

Experience has shown this is not always achievable.

It is just not possible to force people to do what you think is right for them.

Matthew Laverack, Lord Mayors Walk, York

Walmgate memories

Wednesday’s nostalgia feature about Walmgate (Overcrowding and outdoor privies - the Walmgate ‘slums’ in pictures, September 13) included a photo of my late father Paddy Ryan’s shop Lancs and Yorks shoe repairs.

Above the shop was a boxing gym as my father was a manager for several York boxers. Vince Capaldi of ice cream fame was the trainer. He was taken from us far too early in 1960 at only aged 50.

His shop was compulsorily purchased to make way for the shops that today stand on the same site. Another description for compulsory purchase could be compulsory stealing.

Cowley Ryan, Haxby