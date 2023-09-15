City of York Council has awarded £16,790 in grants to 26 clubs aimed at improving access, helping users find a comfortable club, or providing free sessions.

The first round of funding is complete and more clubs and organisations are invited to apply for the second round before Friday October 27.

Councillor Jo Coles, executive member for health, adult social care and culture at City of York Council, said: “We are committed to reducing health inequalities across the city and doing as much as we can to support people during the cost of living crisis.

"These small grants are designed to make sport and activity more accessible so that everyone across the city can take part.

“At a time when we know budgets are tight and in the next round of grants, we’d particularly like to allocate funding to groups supporting people who find it difficult to afford sport and activity.”

Each successful club in the first round will undergo some training for mental health awareness in sport.

Clubs allocated grant-funding in the first round include:

Henry’s Gym in Acomb - free boxing sessions for children and young people. Besides drop-in sessions with light refreshments for six weeks, they’ll have full use of the gym including coaching and classes.

Poppleton Road Playgroup - free Rugbytots sessions to local families.

Queer Yoga North CIC - regular yoga sessions for LGBTQIA+ people, trans and non-binary people.

Wigginton Table Tennis Club - ‘Stand Like a Goalie!’ table tennis development programme for children and young adults.

York Futsal Club – offering participants from ethnic minorities athletic bursaries to apply for, plus access to an academy team, regular training and competing in national and regional games. Also offering access sports therapy opportunities not often found in youth teams.

York Inspirational Kids - dance classes for disabled and/or autistic children and young people.

Details about applying for the second round of grants, which the council is asking to be done before October 27 can be found here.