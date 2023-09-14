North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses and information about the high value fuel theft that occurred in Dunnington, York.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "It happened at the Derwent Valley Industrial Estate in Dunnington in the early hours of the morning of Thursday August 31, when two HGVs were involved in the theft of over 20,000 litres of fuel.

"We are appealing for information about any persons or vehicles seen in the area at this time or any information which may assist our enquiry."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Eleanor.stevens@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Eleanor Stevens.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230164342 when passing on any information.