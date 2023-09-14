To mark 70 years of York's relationship with twin city Dijon, the Food Festival is hosting a string of events culminating in an exclusive night at the city's only five star hotel, The Grand.

There will be a celebratory dinner at The Grand attended by Dijon officials and York’s civic party.

The evening on Friday, September 29, will start at 7pm in the hotel's characterful grand boardroom which boasts original Edwardian features.

Headed up by Legacy restaurant head chef Ahmed Abdalla and the hotel's executive head chef, Kevin Bonello, who previously headed up the culinary team and earned a Michelin Star at De Mondion in Mdina, Malta; the menu finds synergy between French and British cuisine.

The evening will start with a speech from an official representative from the York Food & Drink Festival, followed by an introduction to the menu and produce used, by Kevin.

The evening is £95 per person and includes a five-course meal with paired wines, canapes, coffee and petit fours. For further information, please contact events@thegrandyork.co.uk or call 01904 380038.

Meanwhile at the Festival itself there will be a Burgundy produce stand from Thursday, September 28, when a team from Dijon will use space on the Festival’s community stand to conduct live demonstrations, offer samples, and sell authentic produce from Burgundy.

On Saturday, September 30, the public are invited to attend a reception for the mayors of each city at the Festival’s demonstration area.

This event is provided free of charge by the Festival, but attendees have the opportunity to donate to the Festival’s fund when registering at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-mayors-reception-tickets-719077258437?aff=oddtdtcreator

The chef team will take the stage during the reception, and for those unable to attend, there are several other occasions when they will be featured in the demonstration area. Please refer to the festival timetable for details.

There are two wine events that also celebrate the 70th anniversary.

Lucy Hjort of Melton’s restaurant will conduct a Burgundy Wine Tasting with three course meal at Chopping Block in Walmgate on Sunday, September 24

And on Saturday, September 23 Love Cheese in Gillygate has partnered with York Wine Club to select some of their favourite French wines which will be paired with British Cheeses inspired by French classics.

Both events can be found at https://www.yorkfoodfestival.com/event-category/drinks-events/