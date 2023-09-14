How much has been spent on bollards? previous readers ask (Letters, September 12).
I had a similar thought. City of York Council need to focus on real issues and get on with the job. If they can’t do that, it’s easy to suggest where some instant savings could be made.
W Drummond, Tollerton, York
