Joshua Millsom is a third year BSc Mathematics student at the University of York.

Over the summer, the 20-year-old moved out of his halls of residence at St Lawrence Court Houses G and H in Halifax College and into Lindley Court while maintenance work was carried out at St Lawrence Court.

The student, who is originally from Chelmsford in Essex, arranged to move back into a room at St Lawrence Court Houses G and H on September 10 for the start of term.

But when that time came the maintenance work had not been completed. As a result, he decided to stay in Lindley Court over what he branded “safety and noise” concerns due to the work.

The University of York has since said the work has been completed and apologised for any inconvenience.

During the work scaffolding was installed around the halls of residence while maintenance was carried out to the building’s roof.

While Joshua decided to stay elsewhere, others moved back into St Lawrence Court Houses G and H while the scaffolding was in place.

Joshua said there was no foam padding around all pieces of scaffolding at ground level and he was concerned that someone could injure themselves should they accidentally walk into it.

He added that the work was loud for residents.

Due to his concerns, Joshua remained in Lindley Court which is more expensive at £156 per week (as it is bigger with less people living there), rather than pay the cheaper price of £99 per week to live in St Lawrence Court as was planned.

Joshua said he has raised a complaint to the University of York against its accommodation team.

“I am annoyed with how (the accommodation team) is handling it,” he said.

“I’d rather pay that little bit more than go over there where it could be dangerous.

“I know we’re only paying £99 and it’s cheap in that sense, but it doesn’t feel right.

“Online they show great photos of the campus and students move into a building site.”

Joshua claimed he was told by the University of York that the work in St Lawrence Court Houses G and H would first be complete on September 10 but this date was later pushed back.

Speaking on Thursday (September 14), a University of York spokesperson said: “Maintaining our accommodation and ensuring our buildings are safe and fit for purpose is really important to us, and over the summer we needed to carry out some essential maintenance work to the roof.

“That work has now been completed and the scaffolding will be removed in the next couple of days.

“We have kept our students informed of the work, including offering to meet with them, but sometimes work does run over and we are sorry for any inconvenience.”