However, I would go further and suggest that the whole of Lady Row, up to but not including Elenor Ferrara Bridal, is a mess and a good example of how heritage buildings and heritage areas can lose their historical integrity as a result of the interpretations of (or a refusal to comply with) planning regulations by some retailers.

York’s oldest row of houses (1316) deserves better. Photos of Lady Row 10 or 15 years ago show signage far smaller, usually on a hanging board and set in neutral colours.

With imagination this section of Lady Row could be represented with signage and colour schemes reflecting greater emphasis on the 19th and 20th Centuries, thus complementing the interest with Holy Trinity Church behind.

Jonathan Bonner, Huntington Road

Lady Row sign is a ‘thing of beauty’

The Old York Tea Room sign is a thing of beauty. Far from being detrimental, it positively enhances a quirky old building.

Following York Planners’ approval of solar panels on York Minster it would be a travesty if the same authority now refused this sign.

Electricity generated by photovoltaic cells goes into the grid system so the Dean and Chapter could have negotiated to install their panels on any warehouse roof. They did not need to put them on the top of our cathedral.

The tea shop owners, by comparison, must have a sign on their building to identify who they are.

Solar panels are fixed to rails secured to the lead roof of York Minster; cables must penetrate that ancient building.

The tea shop sign, by comparison, is nothing more than paint applied onto modern paint and render: it in no way touches or damages any historic building fabric.

Refusal of the sign would expose York’s planning authority to justified accusations of inconsistency and unfairness.

Matthew Laverack, Architect, Lord Mayors Walk, York