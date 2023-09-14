Drivers have been sent on a diversion in Hull Road in York after a hole in the road emerged following a pipe burst at the weekend.

The road is now set to open tomorrow (September 15).

The road is still currently closed going eastbound between the Shell Garage and the Beeswing pub after the hole opened on Sunday.

As The Press reported yesterday, First York is reporting that bus services 8 and 10 are on a diversion via the University of York.

There were also reports that the diversion has affected children at nearby Archbishop Holgate's CE School.

The firm warns that services will not be serving Hull Road between Greendykes and Field Lane.

There is a diversion route signed along Green Dykes Lane, University Road, Field Lane, rejoining the Hull Road at the roundabout opposite the Inner Space Station service station.

Yorkshire Water say they have workers on site trying to sort the problem.