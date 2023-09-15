Adrian Loveday, 49, now of Bond Street, Stoke-on-Trent, pleaded guilty to a charge of fraud by abuse of position between January 9, 2020, and February 19, 2020.

At the time he was manager of Copmanthorpe Sports Club, the charge said.

Loveday’s barrister Victoria Smith-Swain told York Crown Court he pleaded guilty on the basis he knew nothing about, and was not involved in, any missing stock worth £6,080, but he accepted that he had committed a £6,920 fraud.

The charge stated that Loveday had failed to bank takings from the club among other allegations.

Felicity Hemlin, for the CPS, said it would consider whether to accept Loveday’s basis, or whether to press for a trial of issue before a judge sitting alone about missing stock.

The prosecution will inform the defence and the court about its decision by September 20.

Loveday's case was adjourned for probation officers to prepare a pre-sentence report and for his defence team to get medical reports on him.

He was remanded in custody. He had previously denied the fraud charge.