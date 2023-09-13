North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened in Tang Hall Lane in York at about 9pm on Monday, September 4.

A police spokesman said: "The incident involved at least four men, believed to be in their late 30s to late 40s.

"If you witnessed this incident, it is likely you heard a lot of shouting or saw the men fighting in the street near the Co-Op store.

"Three of the men are believed to have left the scene in a black vehicle.

"We did arrest a man in his 40s in connection with the incident and he has been bailed while enquiries are ongoing.

"If you can help our investigation, then we urge you to contact us by calling 101 Or emailing force.control@northyorkshire.police.uk

"We understand you may want to provide information anonymously, and this can be done through the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111."

If possible, please quote reference 12230167896 when providing information.