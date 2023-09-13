FOUR crews were called to tackle a severe fire in a town near York earlier today.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said that the four crews from Selby, Tadcaster, York and Snaith, along with the aerial ladder from Huntington, were called to a fire involving a static caravan used as a permanent dwelling in Flaxley Road in Selby at around 9.25am today (September 13).
A spokesperson for the fire service said: "This resulted in severe fire, heat and smoke damage to the whole of the caravan and its contents.
"The crews have used six breathing apparatus, three hose reel jets, two thermal imaging cameras, various ladders and small tools to extinguish the flames.
"The cause is believed to be accidental."
