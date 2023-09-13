Mark Simpson has now stood trial twice in six months following allegations made by two women against him.

In March, a York Crown Court jury found him not guilty of raping and strangling one woman.

But they were unable to reach a verdict on a charge of raping a second woman while on bail accused of raping the first.

They heard that Mr Simpson and the second woman had sex in a bed next to her sleeping boyfriend.

She claimed it was non-consensual and that Mr Simpson had been told to sleep in a different room.

He denied being told to sleep in another room and said it was consensual.

Mr Simpson, 34, formerly of Huntington Road, York, denied all charges.

A second jury was sworn in at York Crown Court this week to retry him on the charge of raping the second woman.

After being in retirement for five hours at the end of a three-day trial, they returned a not guilty verdict.

Mr Simpson was released from the dock.