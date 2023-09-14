As previously reported by The Press, Alistair Griffin, who shot to fame on the BBC talent show Fame Academy in 2002, says his new venture, Ignite Concerts, features string quartets, singers and pianists with the inaugural concerts paying homage to timeless classics from iconic bands, starting with the unforgettable music of The Beatles, as well as showcasing exquisite classical performances.

Last week, the Impossible Bar in St Helen's Square in York was transformed for a spectacular debut. The evening of music featured performances from Alistair and the Ebor Quartet, and was attended by Visit York members and local businesses, including hotels, venues, and event spaces.

Read next:

Prime location - Impossible York

Speaking after the event, Alistair said: “We wanted to give people a taster of what we do. Magical musical experiences in stunning venues by candlelight.

"The response so far has been great. We’ve just sold out our first show in York which is amazing. But there’s more to come.”

Alistair says ticket sales are going well

Last year Alistair Griffin, scored a number 5 hit with a track co-penned with BeeGee Robin Gibb, and at Christmas he hosted three shows at St Michael Le Belfrey Church next to York Minster featuring rising star Maggie Wakeling from Heworth.

Upcoming Ignite concerts include a Halloween Candlelit Cruise planned for October 26, where guests will be serenaded by candlelight aboard a boat on the River Ouse. Also October 28 there’s a candlelit film night played by a string quartet promising the best of Hans Zimmer and John Williams but with a Halloween twist.

Inside the venue on the night (Image: milnerCreative)

As Christmas begins to appear on the horizon, Ignite is also gearing up for its annual series of Big Christmas Concerts. This festive celebration promises Christmas classics from the likes Slade and The Pogues, a brass band, as well as traditional carols and a glass of mulled wine if that's your tipple.

Alistair says tickets are selling faster than ever. He said: “ It’s York, it’s Christmas, this show just grows and grows every year. It’s crazy, we’re taking bookings from all over the world.”

For more information and ticket details, visit Ignite Concerts' website: igniteconcertsyork.com/events/ or follow @igniteconcertsyork on Facebook and @ignite.concerts on Instagram.

There are more concerts to come (Image: milnerCreative)