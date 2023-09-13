North Yorkshire Police have made three arrests in connection with the light aircraft crash, which happened on Thursday July 6 at Bagby Airfield near Thirsk.

As reported by The Press, a man aged in his 20s died in the crash.

Police officers said the three men aged 37, 55 and 68 were arrested yesterday (September 12) on suspicion of manslaughter.

The men were interviewed and have since been released under investigation.

The investigation is led by North Yorkshire Police with support from the Civil Aviation Authority.

At around 7.45pm on July 6, police officers said they received a report that a light aircraft had come down in a field near to Bagby Airfield.

Four fire crews attended the scene along with police and the ambulance service.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews made the area safe for our colleagues at North Yorkshire Police and the Air Accidents Investigation Branch to carry out their investigation.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who sadly died in the incident.

"Tragic events like this can have a lasting effect on the crews who attended, and we are fully supporting those involved."